Scotts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

