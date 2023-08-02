Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million. The…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million.

The company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $2.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $327.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.