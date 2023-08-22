ScanSource: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.8 million in its…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $947.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $947.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.8 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCSC

