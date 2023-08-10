Savers Value: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $379.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.

Savers Value expects full-year revenue of $1.51 billion.

