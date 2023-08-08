Sangamo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.5 million…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $114.5 million in its second quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGMO

