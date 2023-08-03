Sandstorm Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of financing for gold mining companies posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period.

