San Juan Basin Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported profit of $8.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Monday reported profit of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.