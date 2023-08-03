Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $931 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.7 million.

