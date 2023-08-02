Live Radio
Safety Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:56 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 80 cents per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFT

