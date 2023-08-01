Safehold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.4 million.

