Safeguard Scientifics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.