Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.9 million in its second quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $737.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sabre said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

