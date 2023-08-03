Ryan Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported profit of $83.8 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported profit of $83.8 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $585.1 million in the period.

