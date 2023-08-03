Live Radio
Ryan Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:36 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported profit of $83.8 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $585.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAN

