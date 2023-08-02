RXO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3 million. The…

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $963 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

