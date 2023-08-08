Royalty Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $228 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $228 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $538 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $545 million.

