Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $63.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

