Royal Bank: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.9 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.9 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.86 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.