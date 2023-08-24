Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Royal Bank: Fiscal Q3…

Royal Bank: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 24, 2023, 6:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.9 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.86 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up