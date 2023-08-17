Ross Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $446.3…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $446.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.32.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.74 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 to $5.26 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST

