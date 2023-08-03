Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported profit of $17.9 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported profit of $17.9 million in its second quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $240 million for the fiscal third quarter.

