Rocky Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The footwear company posted revenue of $99.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.