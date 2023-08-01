Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $400.2 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $400.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $3.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.