Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $983.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.