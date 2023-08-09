Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $282.8…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $282.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $680.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $780.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785 million.

