RMR Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 4:32 PM

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $280.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMR

