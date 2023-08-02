Rithm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $379.8 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Rithm Capital (RITM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $379.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869 million.

