Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Thursday reported profit of $28.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI

