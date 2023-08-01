Live Radio
Rigel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 4:06 PM

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.

_____

