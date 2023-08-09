Reynolds Consumer Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $66 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $940 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.6 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings to be $1.34 to $1.41 per share.

