ReWalk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

