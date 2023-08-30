If you’re looking for new podcasts or want to listen to financial advice on the go, there are many episodes…

If you’re looking for new podcasts or want to listen to financial advice on the go, there are many episodes to try out. Some of today’s retirement experts regularly take the time to break down complex topics and can walk you through the choices you’ll have to make regarding saving and investing for the future.

Some of the top retirement podcasts to listen to in 2023 are:

— “Retirement Answer Man”

— “The Retirement and IRA Show”

— “Friends Talk Money”

— “Road to Retirement”

— “Your Money, Your Wealth”

— “Ready for Retirement”

— “The Retirement Wisdom Podcast”

— “Retirement Starts Today”

— “Stay Wealthy”

— “The NewRetirement Podcast”

— “Rock Your Retirement”

— “Retire With Purpose”

“Retirement Answer Man”

In this award-winning weekly podcast, host Roger Whitney explores ways to retire well both financially and personally. You’ll learn about topics such as Medicare, health care, Social Security and tax management, all presented in a conversational, approachable manner. Whitney also covers retirement lifestyle topics, including travel, hobbies, relationships and passion projects.

“The Retirement and IRA Show”

Co-hosts Jim Saulnier and Chris Stein present financial information regarding retirement coupled with humor for two hours every Saturday morning. Saulnier is a financial planner who specializes in retirement planning for clients and residents of Northern Colorado. Stein is a finance instructor at Colorado State University and a financial planner. The two focus on retirement topics such as investing, the fundamentals of 401(k) plans and IRAs, and estate planning.

“Friends Talk Money”

There are big questions surrounding money and aging, and this show delves into them wholeheartedly. Geared to a 50-and-older audience, this biweekly show features personal financial experts Pam Krueger, Richard Eisenberg and Terry Savage. It covers topics ranging from purchasing long-term care insurance to how to use a 529 plan to save for a grandchild’s college education. The hosts list the pros and cons of different strategies and deliver a dialogue aimed at helping you retire on your own terms.

“Road to Retirement”

Hosted by Christopher Anselmo, an attorney and certified public accountant, this show presents how small changes over time can lead to significant results when it comes to retirement planning. Weekly episodes carry the theme of coordinating various aspects of retirement, and topics covered include current events, Social Security, retirement income planning and estate preparations. In addition to building wealth, Anselmo covers ways to maintain your nest egg and protect your legacy.

“Your Money, Your Wealth”

Financial advisor Joe Anderson and Alan “Big Al” Clopine, a certified public accountant, take a lighthearted approach to the often serious world of finances. The hosts of this weekly show answer questions about finances and provide spitball analysis on retirement topics for listeners. They look at 40(k)s, IRAs, Roth conversions and backdoor Roth IRAs, as well as investing, early retirement, and money and wealth strategies.

“Ready for Retirement”

Those who feel overwhelmed with retirement planning may find useful tips on this show, hosted by financial planner James Conole. His goal is to create peace of mind for listeners, which he says starts with having a strategy. In his weekly show, Conole talks about how to spend time thinking about what matters to you in retirement. He also shares tips to develop a retirement plan that you find exciting.

“The Retirement Wisdom Podcast”

This weekly podcast takes a thoughtful approach to covering trends in retirement, including ways to successfully stop working early, or make a career shift and stay employed longer. Host Joe Casey features guests who discuss ways to retire well and create a lifestyle that brings happiness. Casey had a 26-year career in human resources with Merrill Lynch and retired early at age 52 to become an executive coach.

“Retirement Starts Today”

Financial planner Benjamin Brandt delves into common and not-so-common questions regarding retirement in this weekly Monday morning show. Brandt stresses the advantages of retiring to something rather than stepping away from work and only solving half the equation. Listeners can expect to learn ways to have more money to spend in retirement, pay less in taxes and find a purpose in their new stage of life.

“Stay Wealthy”

This award-winning show helps listeners to manage taxes, make investment choices and become financially independent. Financial planner Taylor Schulte hosts weekly episodes and discusses the ins and outs of retirement finances, including how to get ready for a stock market crash and how to turn investments into steady income. He presents actionable tips to preserve your money and improve your finances in retirement.

“The NewRetirement Podcast”

Steve Chen and Davorin Robison aim to help listeners manage their retirement to make the most of both their funds and time. The show’s topics range from money and purpose to lifestyle and health. Guests on the show include financial freedom bloggers, personal finance professionals, authors, Nobel laureates and professors, among others.

“Rock Your Retirement”

If you want to dip into the logistics of your lifestyle in retirement, this show could be of interest. Host Kathe Kline brings on guests to talk about how to deal with family, reconnect with others and build adventuresome journeys in retirement. Kline emphasizes that retirement can be enjoyable regardless of your budget.

“Retire With Purpose”

Casey Weade, a financial planner and founder of Howard Bailey Financial, teaches listeners how to make smart decisions for retirement. The weekly show is set up to help retirees and pre-retirees build their financial confidence. Weade interviews experts in finance and retirement and covers topics in the news that could affect retirees.

