ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $897.6 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.22 billion.

