Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $288 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.