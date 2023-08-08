Live Radio
Regulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Regulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:41 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

