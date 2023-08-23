Regis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.4 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $233.3 million.

