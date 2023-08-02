Regional Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported net income of $6 million…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported net income of $6 million in its second quarter.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period.

