Regenxbio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:37 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.1 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.26 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $20 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

_____

