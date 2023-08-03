Regeneron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $968.4 million.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $968.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $8.50. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $10.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.92 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

