Redfin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $275.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $279 million.

