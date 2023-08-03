Red Rock Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $39.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $416.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

