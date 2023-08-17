Red Robin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $298.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.3 million.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.3 billion.

