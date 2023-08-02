Realty Income Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $671.7 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 99 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $195.4 million, or 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966.9 million.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.96 to $4.01 per share.

