Reading International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period.

