RE/MAX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $78.5 million to $83.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $332 million.

