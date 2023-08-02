Live Radio
RE/MAX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:30 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $78.5 million to $83.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $332 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

