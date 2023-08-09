Live Radio
RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 4:53 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

