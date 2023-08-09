RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.1 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

