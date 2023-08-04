RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $50 million.

The Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

