RB Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — RB Global, Inc. (RBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $86.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The heavy equipment auctioneer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

