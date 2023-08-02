Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19 million in its…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $208.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.9 million.

Rayonier expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 40 cents per share.

