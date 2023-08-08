Rapid7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $190.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $196 million to $198 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $771 million to $775 million.

