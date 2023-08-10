Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $132.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

