Radian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $146.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 91 cents.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $290.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278.9 million.

